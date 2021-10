Via Daily Wire:

President Joe Biden’s (D) administration announced on Friday that it is canceling multiple border wall contracts on the U.S.-Mexico border as the administration struggles to contain Biden’s border crisis.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that the administration will “cancel the remaining border barrier contracts located within U.S. Border Patrol’s (USBP) Laredo Sector and all border barrier contracts located in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.”