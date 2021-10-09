Via Yahoo:

Gov. Gavin Newsom admitted that his own daughter, who just turned 12, is not vaccinated against COVID-19 despite California’s sweeping mandate requiring students to get the shot.

His daughter has not gotten vaccinated because she has “a series of other shots to get first,” the Los Angeles Times reported Newsom saying.

ELITES THINK THEY’RE BETTER THAN YOU

After Los Angeles implemented a vaccine mandate for public school students ages 12 and up in September, the policy went statewide, with California becoming the first state to implement a vaccine mandate for schoolchildren earlier this month following approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

“Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps, and more,” Newsom, a Democrat, said of the mandate. “Why? Because vaccines work.”

