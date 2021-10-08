Via Newsbusters:

When a fan goes to a game, the pregame ceremonies usually include announcing starting lineups, hearing your country’s national anthem, and soaking in the excitement exuding from thousands of fans packed into one arena. But if you go see the Toronto Maple Leafs or Toronto Raptors play a home game this year, you’ll get your daily dose of virtue signaling as well.

The pregame ceremonies of Scotiabank Arena in Toronto will include a “land acknowledgment,” which basically means that they will announce to the crowd that the land on which the stadium was built was once owned by indigenous people.