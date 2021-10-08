Overly botoxed governor can do nothing about it too.

Via Star News:

The Michigan State Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would strengthen voting laws in the state, requiring an individual to present a photo ID in order to vote.

In addition to the ID requirement, the legislation would prevent the secretary of state from mailing absentee ballots, unless specifically requested by the voter.

“State senators passed legislation today that will make it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” said Tori Sachs, executive director of the Michigan Freedom Fund. “In Michigan, we’re required to show our ID for everyday tasks like picking up a prescription, cashing a check, and driving a car. Eighty percent of voters support requiring an ID to vote to make sure our elections are just as secure. Providing photo ID at no cost to voters will only make that easier. We encourage the House to approve these common-sense bills quickly, and send them to Gov. Whitmer for her signature.”

Repeatedly, polling has demonstrated that Americans overwhelmingly approve of the requirement to present a photo ID to vote, including 62 percent of Democrats.

