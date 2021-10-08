Oh good. She’ll help.

Via FreeBeacon:

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe, who repeatedly claimed Republicans “stole” the White House in 2000, tapped fellow election denier Stacey Abrams to accuse his opponent of working to overthrow American democracy.

McAuliffe on Thursday used Abrams, a failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate, to accuse Glenn Youngkin of “willfully participating in the subversion of our democracy” after the Republican called for voting machine audits. Both McAuliffe and Abrams, however, pushed “stolen” election rhetoric in the absence of evidence.

As Democratic National Committee chair, McAuliffe spent years accusing both Republicans and the Supreme Court of stealing the 2000 election. During a 2004 campaign event, he said Democrats “actually won the last presidential election,” as Republicans “stole” it. McAuliffe on Thursday defended his past claims, citing “legitimate complaints that went all the way up to the United States Supreme Court” in 2000.

