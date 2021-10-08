My favorite part is these morons are all reading from the same script. No one talks like this. “Why don’t you support the build back better plan?” lol build back better.

The 2020 NDAA was $740 billion, meaning @kyrstensinema approved spending over $1.4 million a MINUTE on the military. Yet when asked who she would leave behind if not voting for #BuildBackBetter.. healthcare, climate action, education, & more, she ignores us.#CutThePentagon pic.twitter.com/lRbNBEeus2 — CODEPINK (@codepink) October 6, 2021