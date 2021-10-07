The suspect from yesterday's school shooting in Arlington, Timothy Simpkins, posted bail and was released this afternoon from the Tarrant Co Jail https://t.co/NUk6q1QDpO pic.twitter.com/62x5zd0Xy8

Via DailyMail:

The teenage gunman who opened fire in an Arlington, Texas, school on Wednesday celebrated at home after being released on a $75,000 bond while his victims, a 15-year-old boy and a 25-year-old teacher, remained in the hospital, one of them clinging to life.

Timothy George Simpkins was being held on a $75,000 bond on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but the 18-year-old walked out of Tarrant County Jail on Thursday afternoon. A bondsman met the bail terms on Thursday, posting at least some of the full amount, and he walked free.

On Wednesday, he pulled a gun from his backpack and shot a 15-year-old boy ‘seven or eight times’, shot teacher Calvin Pettitt in the back and grazed a teenage girl before going on the run from Timberview High School. He was angry about a fight that had just happened where the 15-year-old boy repeatedly punched him.

