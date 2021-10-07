Great idea guys, have a big ass press conference then ask president scrambled egg brains to end catch and release..

Via DailyWire:

Ten Republican governors gathered in Mission, Texas, on Wednesday where they unveiled a 10-point plan to end Democrat President Joe Biden’s border crisis.

The event comes as the administration has faced catastrophic levels of illegal immigration on the U.S. southern border. Many directly blame Biden for the crisis, saying that his policies and messaging has created enormous incentive for migrants to illegally enter the U.S.

Keep reading…