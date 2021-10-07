Via NY Post:

US Border Patrol agents in Arizona encountered and arrested an illegal immigrant convicted of child rape and incest on Monday, as the number of arrests of criminal migrants more than doubles from 2019.

Yuma Sector agents arrested Edgard Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez on Monday, according to sector chief patrol agent Chris T. Clem, who posted a photo of the illegal immigrant to Twitter on Wednesday.

Gutierrez-Martinez has felony convictions for first-degree child rape and incest, Clem revealed, adding that agents turned him over to US Marshals for prosecution that morning.

Authorities reportedly learned of his convictions when doing a background check, according to CBS 13.

His arrest comes as Border Patrol agents are seeing striking numbers of criminal illegal immigrants at the border. Through the end of August in FY 2021, which ended Oct. 1, 9,278 criminal illegal immigrants were arrested. There were 2,438 arrested in FY 2020 and 4,269 in FY 2019.

Keep reading…