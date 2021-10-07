Via Western Journal:

An army of 60,000 illegal aliens, mostly Haitians, is expected to flood the U.S. border in the coming weeks, and a second caravan is waiting in the wings preparing to further barrage the United States.

One of the people spearheading the next migrant invasion is Irineo Mujica, a dual citizen of Mexico and the United States who is director of the leftist advocacy group Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People Without Borders), Border Report revealed Tuesday.

Mujica warned that he and his caravan of illegal aliens “are ready for war” and will reach the United States with or without the consent of governments standing in their way.

Keep reading…