Via Daily Mail:

New Iranian censorship rules have banned TV makers in the Islamic Republic from showing women eating pizza on screen, according to opposition sources.

Also, drama makers have been warned that men should not be shown serving women tea in scenes involving a workplace, while women must not wear leather gloves.

According to IranWire, government officials have issued the new guidelines to broadcasters and film makers following a recent audit.

The website said Amir Hossein Shamshadi, the head of PR at the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, also ruled that women should not be shown on screen drinking any red-coloured beverages. Sandwiches are also on the list.