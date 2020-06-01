Via Daily Wire:

According to new data put out by the CDC on Wednesday, 2020 saw the largest spike in homicide rates in over one hundred years. Between 2019 and 2020, homicide rates jumped by about 30%, which experts say is one of the largest recorded increases in American history.

In 2020, the homicide rate was about 7.8 homicides per 100,000 people, an increase from roughly 6.0 homicides per 100,000 in 2019. […]

That makes the current spike the largest in over a hundred years. Anderson’s branch plans on conducting further research to find out the mode of homicide.

