Via TPM:

The FBI has created a training program steeped in critical race theory in hopes of getting agents to reflect on what role intersectionality plays both in their professional and personal lives.

According to documentation obtained by the Manhattan Institute’s Chris Rufo, the program set up by the FBI’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion aims to educate FBI employees on the topic of intersectionality, as well as how one can deconstruct their own identities.

The objectives of the program are as follows: “Define ‘Intersectionality’ and review the history of the term; Reflect on identity and engage with our own intersections; Discuss the role of intersectionality in our work; Learn tips and tricks for increasing inclusion in the workplace.”

After breaking down identity into the eight characteristics of a person deemed by the FBI to be the most important, participants of the program are invited to reflect upon themselves.

