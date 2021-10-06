Via MSN:

President Biden traveled to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his stalling “Build Back Better” agenda – but found an angry group of protesters waiting for him not far from the site where he delivered his speech.

Those opposing Biden in Howell numbered about 500, the Detroit Free Press reported, with many participating in profane chants against the president. Howell is located about midway between Detroit and the state capital city of Lansing.

At one point, the protesters cheered when a green front-end loader with a “No Biden” sign traveled down the road, according to the newspaper.

Another sign in the crowd read, “Build Back Broke,” the Detroit News reported.

Many in the crowd told FOX 2 of Detroit that they didn’t like the size of the Democrats’ proposed $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill or the $3.5 trillion so-called reconciliation bill of safety-net spending that most members of Biden’s party hope to pass as a package.

“The money has to come from somewhere,” protester Londa Gatt told FOX 2. “You can’t keep printing it.”

