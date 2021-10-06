Via Deadline:

As former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has started appearing in the media with the publication of her new book, she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post on Tuesday that elaborated on her breakup with her boyfriend, Max Miller, one of Donald Trump’s aides.

Grisham claimed that he became physically abusive as she ended their relationship, but he has responded by filing a defamation lawsuit against her on Tuesday.

In the op-ed and her book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, Grisham doesn’t identify Miller by name, but he claims in his lawsuit that it is “widely publicly known” that she is referring to him.

