Via Washington Examiner:

In the worst showing since becoming president, President Joe Biden’s approval has fallen to its lowest ever, and the public no longer feels his team is competent, honest, or led well.

As Biden struggles to recover from the bungled Afghan withdrawal and an interparty feud over his spending and tax agenda, his approval has sunk to just 38% in the latest Quinnipiac University Poll. A majority, 53%, disapprove.

The survey follows a similar pattern in other polls, notably Gallup, that recently had his approval at a poor 43%.

While partisanship remains as strong as it was during the Trump era, independents are weighing in heavily against Biden. By nearly 2-1, independents disapprove of Biden, 60%-32%.

Of special note in the new survey, the public appears to have lost faith in Biden’s abilities. According to the survey:

