Via India TV:

Lars Vilks, the Swedish cartoonist who stirred controversy in 2007 with drawings of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in a car accident on October 3. The Swedish government had provided security to Lars Vilks since 2007.

Raza Academy, an organisation based in Mumbai that promotes Islamic beliefs in the country, distributed sweets to ‘celebrate’ the death of the cartoonist.

Raza Academy president Saeed Noori Sahab said that he is happy that Lars Vilks has died. He said that Lars Vilks was attacked twice by unidentified men. In 2010, miscreants had torched Lars Vilks’s home but he was not inside then. In 2015 again, he was shot during a party in Denmark.

“But Allah has now burned him to death in a car accident,” he said.