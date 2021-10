Via DailyMail:

A violent street fight erupted in Paris on Sunday as fans of gruesome Netflix horror series Squid Game queued for hours to get into a pop-up store dedicated to the show.

In shocking scenes, fans started to brawl in the street after a 700ft queue formed to get into the Squid Game store, triggering a fight.

Footage shared online shows several Parisians locked in a heated fist fight near the pop-up store located on Rue d’Alexandrie, in the 2nd arrondissement, on October 3.

Keep reading…