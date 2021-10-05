It was his nap time.

Via DailyMail:

Climate envoy John Kerry made an extraordinary admission to French TV on Monday that President Biden ‘literally had not been aware’ of the fallout of the AUKUS submarine deal that caused France to lose a $90billion submarine contract.

‘He literally had not been aware of what had transpired,’ Kerry, who serves as President Biden’s climate envoy, told French broadcaster BFMTV.

Kerry made the comment in an interview conducted in both French and English that aired Monday, while US diplomats including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken tried to heal the rift with the French during meetings in Paris.

