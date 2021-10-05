President Biden’s claim that his spending plan “costs zero dollars” gets 2 Pinocchios from The Washington Post fact checker https://t.co/x26D1Wd4Ok via @GlennKesslerWP

Via The Hill:

She’s a 2021 version of an Arizona maverick. But this version isn’t receiving the media love that the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) did when he bucked his own party.

In fact, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is receiving the opposite kind of coverage, all for having the audacity to be one of two Democratic senators to object to the far-left elements of their party in opposing its $3.5 trillion spending bill (really, $5.5 trillion, after stripping away the budget-accounting gimmicks) that would result in the largest expansion of U.S. government in history.

This includes $79 billion (with a B) for the IRS to expand tax enforcement, $3 billion for a tree-planting program that increases “tree equity,” a billion for an “electric vehicle charging equity program,” $7.5 billion for the launch of the “Civilian Climate Corps,” $7 billion to the Postal Service to convert all vehicles to electric power, billions upon billions more for free community college, Medicare expansion, universal pre-kindergarten and free family leave.

