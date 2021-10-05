Via DailyMail:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has raided the office of one of New York City’s main police unions, whose chief is known for sparring with the city’s mayor, as part of an investigation that may be tied to mismanagement of funds.

Federal agents entered the Sergeants Benevolent Association’s (SBA) headquarters in downtown Manhattan Tuesday morning. The union represents about 13,000 current and former New York Police Department sergeants.

Non-supervisory officers are represented by the larger Police Benevolent Association.

Keep reading…