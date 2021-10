Via Free Beacon:

The Democratic Party’s favorability rating among independents has plummeted 13 points since January, according to a recent Gallup poll.

The drop in approval rating—from 48 to 35 percent—has depressed the party’s overall favorable rating from 48 to 43 percent over the same time period. While independents typically rate the Democratic Party more favorably than the Republican Party, both parties now have the same rating among independents, according to the poll.

Keep reading…