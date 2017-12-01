Via Daily Wire:

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, the archbishop of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) home diocese in San Francisco, California, has called for all Catholics and people of good will to pray and fast for Pelosi’s “conversion of heart” on the issue of abortion.

“A conversion of heart of the majority of our congressional representatives is needed on this issue, beginning with the leader of the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” Cordileone said in a statement, referring to the issue of abortion.

“I am therefore inviting all Catholics to join in a massive and visible campaign of prayer and fasting for Speaker Pelosi: Commit to praying one rosary a week and fasting on Fridays for her conversion of heart,” he said.

Keep reading…