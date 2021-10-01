Via Washinton Times:

On September 29, 2021, the National School Boards Association (NSBA), which claims to represent “90,000 school board members who govern our country’s 14,000 local public-school districts educating more than 50 million schoolchildren” across America, sent Joe Biden a letter. Their purpose was to warn our addled President that our nation’s schools are under the imminent threat of “domestic terrorism.”

Consider the following highlights.

Dear Mr. President,

America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat… NSBA believes immediate assistance is required… [Many] public-school officials are facing physical threats because of propaganda purporting the false inclusion of critical race theory within classroom instruction and curricula. This propaganda continues despite the fact that critical race theory is not taught in public schools…

[T]he classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism… As such, NSBA requests a joint expedited review by the U.S. Departments of Justice, Education, and Homeland Security, along with the… FBI.

