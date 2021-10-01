Via Daily Wire:

Sunrise Park Middle School in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, is the latest school to change its grading system in the name of combating “systemic racism.”

In a YouTube video, the middle school announced that it would eliminate the “F” grade.

“Our whole intent is to ensure that grades focus on the process of learning,” Principal Christina Pierre said in the video, according to Fox News. “Therefore, grades will not include behaviors, attitude, tardiness to class, whether the assignment was turned in late or on time. There’s other ways that we can communicate those things to parents.”

