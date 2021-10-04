Via TPM:

President Biden spoke from the White House on Monday to encourage Congress to raise the debt limit. His speech on raising the debt limit appeared to be directed at Americans, to encourage them to stand in opposition to Republicans in Congress, who hold minority power in both houses.

The president, who has touted his intentions for unity among the parties, said that Republicans should “get out of the way” so they don’t destroy the country. He blamed Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for his party’s failure to effectively pass their agenda.

