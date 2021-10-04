Of course, Hollywood never closed during the pandemic – unlike your job.

Via Variety:

The members of the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees have voted to approve a strike authorization, giving the union president the power to shut down film and TV production across the country.

The vote passed with 98.7 percent support, and 90 percent turnout — a resounding outcome that the union hopes will strengthen its bargaining position.

Talks have stalled between the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios. The unions have been negotiating since May on a new contract, and are seeking to address long-standing concerns, including long hours on set, streaming wage scales and residuals, and the stability of the pension and health funds.

Keep reading…