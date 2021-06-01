Via PI India:

A new leaked email conversation between Dr. Anthony Fauci and James LeDuc showed that the US National Institutes of Health funded an institute that trained researchers at the Wuhan lab’s biosafety level four facility, reported The National Pulse. While Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), LeDuc is the Director of Galveston National Laboratory (GNL) funded by NIAID.

The relationship between Galveston National Laboratory and the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is established through a 2017 email conversation between Dr. Anthony Fauci and James LeDuc. The email showed how GNL, funded by NIAID, was directly involved in training Chinese scientists at the Biosafety level four (BSL4) facilities. Importantly, these facilities deal with viruses that are spread through aerosols/can cause deadly diseases in human beings.

Bearing the subject line ‘China BSL4 labs’, the email written by James LeDuc reminded Dr. Anthony Fauci about their earlier correspondence regarding collaboration with the Wuhan lab’s Biosafety level four (BSL4) facilities. He had highlighted how the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (Harbin BSL4), Directors of Chinese Academy of Sciences (Wuhan BSL4), and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (Kunming BSL4), had agreed to visit the Galveston National Laboratory. LeDuc also mentioned the importance of ‘building collaborations’ and opportunities to meet ‘important leaders of China.’

