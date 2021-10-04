Via TMZ:

The man who threw paint onto a bust of George Floyd in NYC is now in the crosshairs of a hate crime unit … and can be seen clear as day on camera doing the deed.

The NYPD’s Crime Stoppers division released surveillance video they say depicts the suspect — a guy with a light complexion, medium build … and who was wearing a green jacket, shorts and a hat of some sort, and who cruised by nonchalantly before vandalizing the statue.

Just as we told you before … he’s seen clear as day hanging out near the John Lewis statue in Union Square, shuffling about and looking around — before he busts out what seems to be a small paint can, hopping on his skateboard and heading for the bronze Floyd effigy.

