Via RW:

The Taliban has formed an exclusive suicide bomber unit that will be deployed around Afghanistan’s borders, particularly in Badakhshan province. According to Khaama Press, the province’s deputy governor Mullah Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi informed the media about the formation of a suicide bomber unit in Badakhshan, which borders Tajikistan and China.

The battalion will be called the Lashkar-e-Mansoori, according to Ahmadi, and will be deployed to the country’s borders. He went on to say that the battalion is the same one that was planning suicide strikes against the former Afghanistan government’s security forces. As per the reports of Khamma Press, Badakhshan province deputy governor Mullah Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi said, ”the defeat of the United States would not have been conceivable without this battalion. These brave soldiers would destroy the US bases in Afghanistan while wearing explosive waistcoats. These are those who have no fear and devote themselves to Allah’s approval.”