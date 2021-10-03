Via The Post Millennial:

Gabriel Salazar was driving near the US’s southern border on Sept. 26 2021 when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed it, dying in the ensuing fireball. He had illegal migrants as passengers at the time.

The accident occurred as the culmination of a high-speed chase which took place on US Route 83 in Zavala Texas. Route 83 runs almost due northeast from Del Rio Texas, which was the site of a recent massive agglomeration of Haitian migrants crossing illegally.

The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office advised the public that their officials have been notified that Salazar was carrying illegal immigrants, giving a potential clear motive for his refusal to stop for officers at the time.

