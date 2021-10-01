Got the @LinkedIn alert like many others — my “prohibited content” will not be shown in China. I have a case number. Could be many things — from this year’s piece about Uyghurs in exile, to my essay on democracy. pic.twitter.com/OPg6e25OB3

Via TPM:

National and foreign affairs reporter Melissa Chan received a LinkedIn alert concerning “prohibited content” that will not be viewable to users of the social media platform in China. Chan speculated that the alleged violation “could be many offenses” from her piece about Uyghurs in exile to her essay on democracy.

Chan called the LinkedIn flagging, which she announced across her accounts on Thursday, a personal example of “how China’s authoritarianism flexes beyond its borders so that I, an American using a US corporate product, is impacted.”

