Via NY Post:

President Biden scrambled to Capitol Hill Friday afternoon in a bid to salvage his $4.7 trillion in signature spending plans that have been hijacked by progressive members of his own party — but after a less than half-hour talk with his fellow Democrats the president snapped at reporters who asked for a status check on his way out the door.

After arriving at the Capitol shortly before 4 p.m., Biden’s meeting with the Democratic caucus quickly wrapped up around 4:26 p.m. His trip was an effort to strike a deal with warring Democrats after two leading progressive lawmakers took shots at him for not engaging in talks sooner.

“I’m tellin’ ya we’re gonna get this done,” Biden snapped at reporters following the meeting.

