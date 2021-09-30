Via Daily Mail:

The Taliban has warned the US it will face ‘consequences’ if it does not stop flying drones over Afghan airspace.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the group’s chief spokesman, accused Washington of violating a peace deal it signed in Qatar by continuing drone patrols over the country.

‘We call on all countries, especially United States, to treat Afghanistan in light of international rights, laws and commitments … in order to prevent any negative consequences,’ a statement posted on Twitter added.