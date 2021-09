Amazing. 18 years old and she’s done. That’s all for her.

"School safety officer" tries to stop some kids from driving away after a school fight.

When the driver refuses, the officer fires his gun into the passenger window, killing an innocent 18-year-old (who was not the driver).

SAFETY! pic.twitter.com/iGGnJL6mns

— VITO lol (@VitoGesualdi) September 30, 2021