Via Fox News:

Nearly 30,000 Haitian migrants have already made their way over the U.S.-Mexico border in recent weeks, but Panama’s foreign minister says far more are on their way – and she has been sounding the alarm for months.

In a new interview with Axios, Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes said that since the beginning of 2021 more than 85,000 Haitians have crossed through Panama and that she believes “they all are heading toward the U.S.”

