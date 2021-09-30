Shocking and aweing!

Via NYP:

The number of Americans newly seeking jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week even as the summer surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant appears to have peaked and has begun to decline, the feds said Thursday.

Initial filings for unemployment benefits, seen as a proxy for layoffs, rose to 362,000 last week, up 11,000 from the prior week’s level of 351,000, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.

Thursday’s report marks the third consecutive week of rising new jobless claims in a surprise setback for the labor market.

The setback in the labor recovery is likely being driven in part by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases this summer, said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. Even as daily new cases appear to have peaked, there’s ongoing uncertainty about what the arrival of cold weather in much of the country could do to the state of the pandemic.

