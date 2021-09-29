Via MSN:

The chief executive of YouTube defended the company’s apparent acquiescence towards the Russian government, claiming free speech remains its “core value.”

Last week, Russian news service Interfax reported that Vladimir Putin’s regime had ordered YouTube’s parent company, Google, and Apple to remove access to a voting app run by jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny. The app disappeared from both app stores, sparking criticism among both the public and Google’s own employees.

In an interview with Bloomberg, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said free speech remained a “core value” at the company, but added that there were “multiple considerations” to take into account when dealing with a country like Russia.

The company has removed videos featuring Navalny in the past, citing Russian censorship laws, and reportedly took down another of his group’s campaign ads ahead of the country’s parliamentary election.

