Via Daily Wire:

In his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, General Mark Milley defended his calls with Chinese officials, which he says were to “cool down” tensions with his counterpart amid rumors of a forthcoming military attack, and discussed a phone call he had with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), whom he suggested encouraged him to undermine the president’s ability to launch a nuclear attack.

Pelosi announced on Twitter in January that she’d spoken with Gen. Milley about the nuclear launch procedures, apparently in an effort to strip then-president Donald Trump of his nuclear launch capabilities, just one day after calling on Vice President Mike Pence to initiate a “25th Amendment” proceeding, which would have stripped Trump of his position for the final days of his presidency.

“This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike,” Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues. “The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy.”

Keep reading…