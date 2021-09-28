I love left on left violence, don’t you?

Via The Hill:

Liberals on Tuesday fired a shot across the bow at Democratic leaders by warning that a bipartisan infrastructure bill cannot pass the House as long as Senate centrists remain noncommittal on the larger social benefits package at the heart of President Biden’s agenda.

The threat is the latest challenge facing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other party leaders, who have scheduled a Thursday vote on the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion public works proposal. The timeline reflects Pelosi’s promise to moderate House Democrats, who have sought to divorce the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the larger and more divisive “family” benefits package.

But in a sign that the infrastructure bill would be doomed Thursday, progressives are sticking with their long-held insistence that Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) first commit to supporting the larger package before the liberals vote in favor of the more popular bipartisan measure. And they say they have the numbers to sink it.

