Via Rebel News:

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault has proposed “concrete action” to police the news and censor “misinformation” on the internet, moving ahead with his previously introduced plan to do so through Bill C-36, An Act To Amend The Criminal Code.

Blacklock’s reports that a pollster’s report titled Diversity Of Content Online: Public Perceptions And Awareness In Canada And Abroad, found that 80 per cent of Canadians believe the online content they consume is “factual and truthful.”

“Two-thirds of Canadians, 66 percent, feel confident in their ability to tell if online content is fair and balanced,” the poll reported.

