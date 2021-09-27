Via Just The News:

John Anderson’s attorney maintains her client was innocent and died wrongfully accused

A 61-year-old U.S. military veteran awaiting trial in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol breach has died at a Florida hospital, according to family and his legal team.

The veteran has been identified as John Anderson.

“My sweet, handsome husband went home to be with the Lord,” Anderson’s wife said through her later husband’s lawyer, Marina Medvin.

Anderson reportedly died Sept. 21, but his cause of death has not been disclosed.

Anderson, a Marine Corps veteran, was charged with seven counts in connection with the breach including civil disorder, interfering with law enforcement and theft of government property.

He was arrested in February in St. Augustine, Florida.

