Via Fox News:

Analysts and lawmakers called President Biden out for tweeting that his Build Back Better plan “costs zero dollars,” with even one supporter calling the claim false.

Republicans have ripped Build Back Better, a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, as a massive bill that “ultimately provides benefits to wealthy liberal elites at the expense of working-class families.” Moderate Democrats, like Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., have also raised concerns about the reconciliation package, the latter noting the bill lacks cost analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.

“I don’t think we can afford everything,” Murphy said. “Unless something changes, I have no choice but to vote no on every subtitle (in the bill) and on final passage.”

Keep reading…