Via Free Beacon:

A Democratic bill legalizing abortion on demand nationwide includes provisions for “every person capable of becoming pregnant,” including “transgender men.”

The House on Friday passed the Women’s Health Protection Act along near party lines, in an effort to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law before the Supreme Court considers a case that could overturn the landmark decision. The bill notes that “transgender men, non-binary individuals, those who identify with a different gender … are unjustly harmed by restrictions on abortion services.”

“The terms ‘woman’ and ‘women’ are used in this bill to reflect the identity of the majority of people targeted and affected by restrictions on abortion services, and to address squarely the targeted restrictions on abortion, which are rooted in misogyny,” the bill states.

