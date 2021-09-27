Via Sahara Reporter:

The Taliban have warned barbers in Helmand province in Afghanistan to desist from shaving or trimming beards.

The Taliban said shaving off beards breaches their interpretation of Islamic law

In a report by BBC, the Taliban police said anyone caught violating the rule will be severely punished.

According to the report, in a notice posted on salons in southern Helmand province, the Taliban officers warned that hairdressers must follow Sharia law for haircuts and beards.

Some barbers in the capital of the country, Kabul have said they also received similar orders.