New York state workers who are fired for refusing to get vaccinated are not eligible for unemployment insurance, Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Saturday – just two days before the deadline for workers to get the jab.

New York City teachers and state health care workers in hospitals and nursing homes have to prove that they received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday.

The only exception to the vaccine mandate is a valid, doctor-approved request for medical accommodation.

The governor made the ramifications clear during Saturday’s announcement of a contingency plan to address potential staffing shortages in hospitals and other health care facilities statewide.

