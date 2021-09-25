.

Via DailyMail:

Vice President Kamala Harris has expanded her team with new senior advisors, including the brother-in-law of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, as she faces public relations challenges over the border crisis.

Harris in recent months hired Lorraine Voles and Adam Frankel, both of whom worked with her transition team, to assist with ‘organizational development, strategic communications and long-term planning,’ a White House official told the Washington Post.

Frankel, who worked as a speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, is married to Psaki’s sister Stephanie Psaki, a senior adviser at the Department of Health and Human Services.

