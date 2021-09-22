Via Daily Wire:

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry brushed off a question about human rights and China’s treatment of Uyghurs during an interview Wednesday with Bloomberg’s David Westin on the Biden administration’s climate agenda.

“Clearly a priority of the Biden administration is really addressing climate, but it’s not the only priority,” Westin noted in the interview. “There are other things as well, such as the Uyghur situation in the west. What is the process by which one trades off climate against human rights?”

“Well, life is always full of tough choices in the relationship between nations,” Kerry responded.

Keep reading…