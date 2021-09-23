Interfered with nap time.

Via Star News Network:

After Gov. Doug Ducey (R), along with 25 other governors, sent a letter to the Biden administration urgently requesting a meeting with President Joe Biden regarding the border crisis, the White House appears to be ignoring the governors’ plea.

“As chief executives of our states, we request a meeting with you at The White House to bring an end to the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders,” that letter said. “The months-long surge in illegal crossings has instigated an international humanitarian crisis, spurred a spike in international criminal activity, and opened the floodgates to human traffickers and drug smugglers endangering public health and safety in our states. A crisis that began at our southern border now extends beyond to every state and requires immediate action before the situation worsens.”

Even governors in states that are not located near the southern border, where the vast majority of illegal aliens cross into the United States, signed onto the letter.

The signees included Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN), Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA), Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD), Gov. Mike Dunleavey (R-AK), and several others in non-border states.

Keep reading…