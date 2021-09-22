Via Breaking 911:

NEW YORK – Marco Mosquera, 43, has been indicted by a Queens County grand jury and arraigned in Supreme Court on attempted murder, kidnapping and other charges for allegedly pointing loaded firearms at his wife and shooting several times at police officers who responded to their Ozone Park home on September 14, 2021.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, “This defendant in this case was filled with jealousy when he took his wife’s service weapons and threatened both their lives. The responding officers swiftly took control of this crisis and averted a much greater tragedy that day.”

Mosquera, of Ozone Park, Queens, was arraigned Monday on a thirteen-count indictment charging him with attempted murder in the first and second degree, assault in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree. Judge Yavinsky remanded the defendant and set his return date for November 10, 2021. Mosquera faces 75 years to life in prison if convicted.

